Calibr-Skaggs, AbbVie To Develop Novel Cell Therapies For Solid Tumors And Autoimmune Diseases

(RTTNews) - The Calibr-Skaggs Institute for Innovative Medicines, the nonprofit drug development division of Scripps Research, said that AbbVie (ABBV) has expanded its collaboration to further explore Calibr-Skaggs' switchable CAR-T or sCAR-T platform in solid tumor indications and autoimmune diseases.

As per the terms of the license deal, AbbVie will pay Calibr-Skaggs an upfront license fee and maintain exclusive access to Calibr-Skaggs' switchable CAR-T platform for a term of up to five years.

AbbVie also has the option to license existing Calibr-Skaggs cell therapy programs under development for hematological and solid tumors, including Calibr-Skaggs' lead program and will have the option to explore the applicability of sCAR-Ts in autoimmune diseases. Calibr-Skaggs is eligible to receive success-based milestone payments and royalties.

