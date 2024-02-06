News & Insights

Markets
ABBV

Calibr-Skaggs, AbbVie To Develop Novel Cell Therapies For Solid Tumors And Autoimmune Diseases

February 06, 2024 — 09:12 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Calibr-Skaggs Institute for Innovative Medicines, the nonprofit drug development division of Scripps Research, said that AbbVie (ABBV) has expanded its collaboration to further explore Calibr-Skaggs' switchable CAR-T or sCAR-T platform in solid tumor indications and autoimmune diseases.

As per the terms of the license deal, AbbVie will pay Calibr-Skaggs an upfront license fee and maintain exclusive access to Calibr-Skaggs' switchable CAR-T platform for a term of up to five years.

AbbVie also has the option to license existing Calibr-Skaggs cell therapy programs under development for hematological and solid tumors, including Calibr-Skaggs' lead program and will have the option to explore the applicability of sCAR-Ts in autoimmune diseases. Calibr-Skaggs is eligible to receive success-based milestone payments and royalties.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABBV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.