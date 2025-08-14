CaliberCos Sales Drop 38 Percent

Key Points GAAP EPS of $(4.15) in Q2 2025 was well below expectations, missing analyst estimates by $3.21 per share.

Revenue (GAAP) dropped to $5.1 million in Q2 2025, down 37.8% from Q2 2024, and missed forecasts.

Cost controls led to sharply improved adjusted EBITDA, with consolidated adjusted EBITDA swinging to a $0.1 million profit in Q2 2025 from a loss in the prior year.

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD), an alternative asset manager specializing in middle-market real estate, reported its second quarter 2025 results on August 13, 2025. The company’s headline results fell short of analyst expectations, with GAAP earnings per share at $(4.15) in Q2 2025, missing the estimated $(0.94) by a wide margin. Revenue (GAAP) was $5.1 million in Q2 2025, well below the $5.93 million consensus. Both top-line and bottom-line GAAP misses highlight ongoing difficulties in generating revenue growth. Despite this, the quarter showed measurable improvement in cost controls and operational efficiency, narrowing consolidated adjusted EBITDA losses and achieving a modest profit. Overall, the period reflected continued restructuring and focus on core verticals, but persistent net losses and revenue contraction signal a business still in transition and facing balance sheet pressures.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) ($4.15) ($0.94) ($4.34) -4.4% Revenue (GAAP) $5.1 million $5.93 million $8.2 million (37.8%) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) N/A ($1.0 million) N/A

Business Overview and Recent Strategic Direction

CaliberCos manages and develops middle-market real estate projects. Its approach targets commercial, multifamily, hospitality, and industrial projects—primarily those within the less competitive mid-market real estate segment.

Recently, the business has concentrated on streamlining operations and narrowing its strategic focus. Its primary growth avenues are Qualified Opportunity Zones—real estate projects located in areas eligible for special tax incentives—and expanding alternative investment products such as private syndications and 1031 exchange programs. The firm’s key success factors include strong relationships with high net worth and institutional investors, as well as ongoing innovation in asset management and investment services.

Quarter Highlights: What Drove the Results

Revenue and profits (GAAP) both trailed prior-year levels and analyst expectations. Consolidated revenue (GAAP) dropped sharply, attributed mainly to the deconsolidation of several assets in 2024, which removed income from certain hospitality and fund-related sources. Within the platform business, primary revenue sources like asset management fees (non-GAAP) remained nearly flat, but fund management fees fell 18% compared to Q2 2024. Development and construction fees grew 198% year-over-year (platform, non-GAAP), while brokerage and recurring fund management fees declined over the same period.

Losses remained significant, though the rate of decline slowed compared to Q2 2024. Net loss per share (GAAP) improved slightly from the prior year—$(4.15) in Q2 2025 compared to $(4.34) in Q2 2024. General and administrative expenses dropped 44% year-over-year, and marketing costs fell 35% year-over-year, reflecting a headcount reduction and streamlined business activities. The platform adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed dramatically to $(0.1) million from $(2.5) million the prior year (non-GAAP), while consolidated adjusted EBITDA climbed to a modest $0.1 million profit from a loss (non-GAAP). These efficiency improvements are driven by a reduction in corporate overhead and a tighter focus on core business lines.

The business continued to execute on its middle-market real estate strategy during the quarter. Approval for the large-scale Canyon Village redevelopment (transforming office into multifamily housing) moved forward, as did the PURE Pickleball & Padel™ sports facility (a specialized real estate and operating joint venture). CaliberCos signed new development agreements, including Hyatt Studios extended-stay hotel projects, which, if fully realized, would add about $400 million in assets under management and generate significant fees for the firm. Activity in Opportunity Zone investments is supported by the permanent passage of regulatory incentives that underpin this segment of the business.

The quarter also saw critical steps to address the company’s balance sheet. Cash reserves at period-end fell to $586,000 (GAAP) as of June 30, 2025—down considerably from year-end 2024—highlighting liquidity pressures. To address this, CaliberCos initiated offerings of Series AA cumulative redeemable preferred stock (with $843,000 raised as of June 30, 2025), refinanced unsecured debt, and secured an equity purchase agreement. Despite these initiatives, continued net losses and a sizable stockholders’ deficit underscore ongoing challenges in restoring financial strength. Assets under management and managed capital showed only modest sequential growth, and performance allocations (potential future profits from successful project completions) have yet to be realized in actual income.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Future Considerations

Management continues to target platform adjusted EBITDA profitability in the second half of 2025 (non-GAAP). They point to the significant narrowing of platform adjusted EBITDA losses as an indicator that breakeven is within sight, provided cost controls remain strict and revenue meaningfully improves.

No formal or quantified financial guidance was offered for the coming quarters or fiscal year, beyond reiterating the goal of moving to adjusted EBITDA profitability.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

