CaliberCos, Inc. Targets Growth in Real Estate Market

CaliberCos Inc., led by CFO Jade Leung, is making strides in the real estate market by focusing on middle-market assets, capitalizing on trends like post-pandemic shifts and opportunity zone tax incentives. With a business model that emphasizes in-house services, Caliber aims to maximize control and profitability, targeting $750 million in fundraising and $3 billion in assets under management by 2026. The firm’s strategic alignment with insider stock ownership underscores its commitment to growth and investor trust.

