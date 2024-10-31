News & Insights

CaliberCos, Inc. Targets Growth in Real Estate Market

October 31, 2024 — 05:49 pm EDT

CaliberCos, Inc. Class A ( (CWD) ) has provided an update.

CaliberCos Inc., led by CFO Jade Leung, is making strides in the real estate market by focusing on middle-market assets, capitalizing on trends like post-pandemic shifts and opportunity zone tax incentives. With a business model that emphasizes in-house services, Caliber aims to maximize control and profitability, targeting $750 million in fundraising and $3 billion in assets under management by 2026. The firm’s strategic alignment with insider stock ownership underscores its commitment to growth and investor trust.

