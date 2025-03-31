CALIBERCOS Earnings Results: $CWD Reports Quarterly Earnings

CALIBERCOS ($CWD) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported earnings of -$0.14 per share, missing estimates of -$0.04 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $8,690,000, beating estimates of $6,756,900 by $1,933,100.
CALIBERCOS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of CALIBERCOS stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MARINER, LLC removed 340,153 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $237,766
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 86,462 shares (+387.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,436
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 66,188 shares (+166.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,265
- UBS GROUP AG added 55,830 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,025
- CAPITAL INSIGHT PARTNERS, LLC removed 47,194 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,988
- IRONWOOD INVESTMENT COUNSEL, LLC added 33,029 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,087
- ACT ADVISORS, LLC. added 30,158 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,080
