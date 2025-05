(RTTNews) - CaliberCos Inc. (CWD), a real estate investment, and an asset management firm, Wednesday announced 1-for-20 reverse stock split, effective May 2.

The reverse stock split is primarily intended to meet the $1 minimum bid price requirement to maintain its listing on Nasdaq.

