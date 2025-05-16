Caliber Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules Following Stock Price Recovery

Caliber announced its compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement after its stock price regained $1.00 per share.

Quiver AI Summary

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD), a Scottsdale-based real estate investor and developer, announced on May 16, 2025, that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) regarding minimum bid prices for its common stock, which had previously fallen below $1.00 per share. After a Compliance Notice from Nasdaq, Caliber confirmed that its stock met the required price from May 2 to May 15, 2025, resolving the compliance issue. Caliber has a 16-year history in the real estate sector, managing over $2.9 billion in assets, and focuses on hospitality, multi-family residential, and multi-tenant industrial projects. The company highlights its unique market approach and the benefits of its in-house services in achieving investment success.

Potential Positives

Caliber has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), ensuring its stock maintains a minimum bid price of $1.00, which is essential for its continued listing on the exchange.

This compliance indicates a positive turnaround in the company's stock performance, potentially restoring investor confidence.

The press release highlights Caliber's strong track record with over $2.9 billion in managed assets, showcasing its experience and stability in the real estate sector.

The announcement underscores Caliber's unique competitive advantage in investing in overlooked projects, which may attract future investment opportunities and partnerships.

Potential Negatives

The company was recently non-compliant with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), raising concerns about its stock price stability and overall market confidence.

The press release emphasizes the need for compliance due to prior violations, which may signal underlying issues affecting the company's financial health.

While the company has regained compliance, the prior failure to maintain the minimum bid price for 30 consecutive days may lead to skepticism among investors about future performance.

FAQ

What compliance notice did Caliber receive from Nasdaq?

Caliber received a notice confirming it regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) regarding minimum bid price.

When was Caliber notified about non-compliance with Nasdaq?

Caliber was notified of non-compliance on May 14, 2024, due to its stock price falling below $1.00 for 30 days.

What is the significance of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2)?

This rule requires companies to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share for continued listing on Nasdaq.

What assets does Caliber manage?

Caliber manages over $2.9 billion in assets, focusing on hospitality, multi-family residential, and multi-tenant industrial investments.

How can investors participate in Caliber's success?

Investors can participate by investing in Caliber's publicly listed shares or directly in its Private Funds.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CWD Insider Trading Activity

$CWD insiders have traded $CWD stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CWD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JADE LEUNG (CFO) sold 28,500 shares for an estimated $13,112

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CWD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $CWD stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Caliber



(NASDAQ: CWD), a real estate investor, developer, and manager, today announced that on May 16, 2025, it received written notice (the “Compliance Notice”) from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) informing the Company that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) which requires that companies listed on Nasdaq maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share.





As previously disclosed, on May 14, 2024, the Company was notified by Nasdaq that it was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) because its common stock failed to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days. Nasdaq notified the Company in the Compliance Notice that from May 2, 2025 to May 15, 2025 the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock had been $1.00 per share or greater and, accordingly, the Company had regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and that the matter was now closed.







About Caliber (CaliberCos Inc.)







With over $2.9 billion in Managed Assets, Caliber’s 16-year track record of managing and developing real estate is built on a singular goal: to make money in all market conditions, specializing in hospitality, multi-family residential, and multi-tenant industrial. Our growth is fueled by performance and a key competitive advantage: we invest in projects, strategies, and geographies that global real estate institutions often overlook. Integral to this advantage is our in-house shared services group, which gives Caliber greater control over our real estate and enhanced visibility into future investment opportunities. There are multiple ways to participate in Caliber’s success: invest in Nasdaq-listed



CaliberCos Inc.



and/or invest directly in our



Private Funds



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the Company’s public offering filed with the SEC and other reports filed with the SEC thereafter. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.







CONTACTS



:







Caliber Investor Relations:







Ilya Grozovsky





+1 480-214-1915







Ilya@CaliberCo.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.