Caliber Launches Caliber Hospitality Development, LLC in Joint Venture with GIA Hospitality to Target Distressed Hotel Investments

Caliber and GIA Hospitality launch a joint venture, Caliber Hospitality Development, for distressed hotel acquisitions and extended stay developments.

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) has announced the launch of Caliber Hospitality Development, LLC (CHD), a joint venture with GIA Hospitality, LLC, aimed at developing hospitality investments. CHD will focus on acquiring distressed hotel assets and developing extended stay hotels in high-demand areas, starting with two Hyatt Studios in Scottsdale, Arizona, and Georgetown, Texas, backed by an initial $2 million investment from GIA. The venture aims to leverage opportunities in the current real estate cycle, spearheaded by Izhak Ben Shabat, who emphasizes strategic, high-quality hospitality investments. CHD intends to evaluate and pursue relationships that can enhance competitive advantages, inviting institutional investors to engage with their project initiatives.

Potential Positives

Caliber launched a new joint venture, Caliber Hospitality Development, LLC, focusing on acquiring distressed hotel assets and developing extended stay hotels in high-demand markets, indicating a strategic expansion in their hospitality investment portfolio.

The joint venture is seeded with an initial $2 million investment from GIA Hospitality, showcasing strong financial backing and support from a partner with expertise in the hospitality sector.

CHD's proactive approach in capitalizing on opportunities in the hospitality market positions Caliber to potentially generate significant returns for investors through distressed asset acquisition and ground-up development projects.

The leadership of seasoned entrepreneur Izhak Ben Shabat in CHD enhances the venture’s credibility and signals a judicious approach to scaling hospitality investments rapidly and effectively in a competitive landscape.

Potential Negatives

CHD's focus on acquiring distressed hotel assets could imply a lack of stable investment opportunities and a potential increase in risk for investors.

The reliance on acquiring underperforming or mismanaged hotel properties may lead to uncertainty regarding the company's future profitability and operational performance.

The press release highlights a significant forward-looking statement disclaimer, emphasizing the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with the company's future plans and results.

FAQ

What is Caliber Hospitality Development (CHD)?

Caliber Hospitality Development, LLC (CHD) is a joint venture focused on opportunistic hospitality investments, exclusively developed by Caliber and GIA Hospitality.

What is CHD's main investment strategy?

CHD's strategy focuses on acquiring distressed hotel assets and developing extended stay hotels in high-demand markets.

Who leads Caliber Hospitality Development?

CHD is led by Izhak Ben Shabat, a seasoned entrepreneur with a strong track record in real estate development.

What types of properties does CHD target?

CHD targets underperforming hotel properties for acquisition and develops extended stay hotels in markets with favorable supply-demand dynamics.

How can investors participate in CHD's opportunities?

Institutional and accredited investors are invited to inquire with Caliber to participate in investment opportunities alongside CHD.

$CWD insiders have traded $CWD stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here's a breakdown of recent trading of $CWD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JADE LEUNG (CFO) sold 28,500 shares for an estimated $13,112

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $CWD stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Caliber



(NASDAQ: CWD), a real estate investor, developer, and manager, today announced the launch of Caliber Hospitality Development, LLC (“CHD”), a joint venture between Caliber and GIA Hospitality, LLC (“GIA”). CHD will serve as the exclusive development platform for Caliber’s opportunistic hospitality investments, with a focus on acquiring distressed hotel assets and developing extended stay hotels in high-demand markets.





The joint venture was seeded with an initial $2 million investment from GIA and is supported by Caliber’s integrated real estate services, including development, construction, finance, and asset management. CHD will operate independently under the Caliber Hospitality brand.





“We created CHD to capitalize on what we believe is one of the most attractive opportunities in the current real estate cycle—acquiring hospitality assets at a discount and building selectively in segments with strong demand fundamentals,” said Chris Loeffler, CEO of Caliber. “This structure allows us to move quickly, access high-upside opportunities, and provide compelling outcomes for our investors.”





CHD's investment strategy is centered around two core initiatives:









Distressed hotel acquisitions



– Identifying and acquiring underperforming or mismanaged hotel properties at significant discounts to replacement cost, with the goal of repositioning them for improved performance and long-term value creation.







Ground-up extended stay development



– Building in markets with favorable supply-demand dynamics, beginning with the



recently announced



, two Hyatt Studios developments in Scottsdale Arizona, and Georgetown, Texas.







The venture is led by Izhak Ben Shabat, a seasoned entrepreneur with a global track record in building and scaling successful businesses across consumer and real estate sectors. Under his leadership, CHD is positioned to act decisively in today’s evolving hospitality landscape.





“This partnership is built on speed, strategy, and long-term alignment,” said Izhak Ben Shabat, Managing Partner of GIA & CHD. “Our team is excited to work with Caliber to identify and execute high-quality hospitality investments across the country. We already have four pipeline projects and many more to come.”





In addition to pursuing new projects, CHD will evaluate strategic investments that provide a potential competitive advantage, including innovations that reduce construction costs and improve execution efficiency.





CHD is actively seeking relationships with hotel owners, brokers, developers, banks, financial institutions, and receivers who have distressed hospitality assets or high-quality extended stay development sites. The company is also inviting institutional and accredited investors to inquire with Caliber to participate in investment opportunities alongside CHD.





For more information, visit



www.CaliberHospitality.com



.







About Caliber (CaliberCos Inc.)







With over $2.9 billion in Managed Assets, Caliber’s 16-year track record of managing and developing real estate is built on a singular goal: to make money in all market conditions, specializing in hospitality, multi-family residential, and multi-tenant industrial. Our growth is fueled by performance and a key competitive advantage: we invest in projects, strategies, and geographies that global real estate institutions often overlook. Integral to this advantage is our in-house shared services group, which gives Caliber greater control over our real estate and enhanced visibility into future investment opportunities. There are multiple ways to participate in Caliber’s success: invest in Nasdaq-listed



CaliberCos Inc.



and/or invest directly in our



Private Funds



.







About Caliber Hospitality







Caliber Hospitality is the hospitality investment division of Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD), encompassing both Caliber Hospitality Trust, Inc. (CHT) and Caliber Hospitality Development, LLC (CHD). CHT focuses on acquiring and managing stabilized hotel assets through a unique UPREIT structure, while CHD, formed in partnership with GIA Hospitality, is the exclusive platform for opportunistic hotel development and turnaround investments. Together, these entities enable Caliber to pursue a full range of hospitality strategies across the investment cycle.







About GIA (Gia Hospitality, LLC)







GIA Hospitality Group is a dynamic hospitality company based in Arizona, renowned for its dedication to an elevated lifestyle and health and wellness projects. Each of their initiatives is defined by a unique blend of passion, authenticity, and personalized service. With deep expertise in real estate development and asset management, the group consistently delivers projects that balance luxury, well-being, and long-term value. In addition, GIA Hospitality’s partners bring deep expertise in the global distribution of lifestyle and wellness products, with a combined revenue of over $2.5 billion in the past decade—further positioning GIA Hospitality at the forefront of innovation and modern well-being.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the Company’s public offering filed with the SEC and other reports filed with the SEC thereafter. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.







CONTACTS



:







Caliber & CHD Investor Relations:







Ilya Grozovsky





+1 480-214-1915







Ilya@CaliberCo.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.