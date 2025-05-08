Caliber Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Release and Conference Call Details

Caliber will release Q1 2025 financial results on May 15, followed by a conference call at 5:00 pm ET.

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results after market close on May 15, 2025, followed by a conference call at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the results. Interested parties can participate by calling designated numbers or accessing the call online through Caliber's investor relations page. The company, which manages over $2.9 billion in assets and specializes in hospitality, multi-family residential, and industrial properties, emphasizes its unique investment strategy that targets overlooked opportunities in the real estate market. Forward-looking statements in the release highlight potential uncertainties and risks, and more details can be found on their investor relations site.

Potential Positives

Caliber will release its first quarter 2025 financial results, providing transparency and accountability to investors.

Theearnings callheld on May 15, 2025, offers a platform for direct communication between management and investors, fostering investor relations.

Caliber's management emphasizes a strong track record with over $2.9 billion in managed assets, indicating stability and experience in the real estate market.

The company highlights its unique competitive advantage of focusing on overlooked investment opportunities, showcasing its potential for growth and success.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on forward-looking statements may create uncertainty and concern among investors about the company's future performance, given the inherent risks and assumptions described.

The mention of "substantial risks and uncertainties" could indicate potential weaknesses in their business model or market conditions that may negatively affect investor confidence.

The lack of detailed financial results or insights prior to theearnings callmay lead to speculation or anxiety regarding the company's current financial health.

FAQ

When will Caliber release its Q1 2025 financial results?

Caliber will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 15, 2025, after market close.

How can I join the Caliberearnings call

Interested parties can join theearnings callby calling 800-715-9871 domestically or 646-307-1963 internationally.

Where can I find theearnings callreplay?

The webcast replay of theearnings callwill be available on Caliber's investor relations website shortly after the call.

What is Caliber's focus in real estate investments?

Caliber specializes in hospitality, multi-family residential, and multi-tenant industrial real estate investments.

What is Caliber's competitive advantage?

Caliber's competitive advantage lies in its in-house shared services, enabling better control and visibility into investment opportunities.

$CWD Insider Trading Activity

$CWD insiders have traded $CWD stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CWD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JADE LEUNG (CFO) sold 28,500 shares for an estimated $13,112

$CWD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $CWD stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Caliber



(NASDAQ: CWD), a real estate investor, developer, and manager, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results after the close of the market on Thursday, May 15, 2025. Management invites all interested parties to its webcast/conference call the same day at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the results.





Investors and interested parties can access the liveearnings callby dialing (800) 715-9871 (domestic) or (646) 307-1963 (international) and ask to join the Caliber call or use conference ID 8746759.





To listen to the call online, investors can visit the investor relations page of Caliber’s website at





https://ir.caliberco.com/





. The webcast replay of the conference call will be available on Caliber’s website shortly after the call concludes.







Additional details:







The news release and presentation materials will also be available on the Investor Relations site under "Financial Results".







About Caliber (CaliberCos Inc.)







With over $2.9 billion in Managed Assets, Caliber’s 16-year track record of managing and developing real estate is built on a singular goal: to make money in all market conditions, specializing in hospitality, multi-family residential, and multi-tenant industrial. Our growth is fueled by performance and a key competitive advantage: we invest in projects, strategies, and geographies that global real estate institutions often overlook. Integral to this advantage is our in-house shared services group, which gives Caliber greater control over our real estate and enhanced visibility into future investment opportunities. There are multiple ways to participate in Caliber’s success: invest in Nasdaq-listed



CaliberCos Inc.



and/or invest directly in our



Private Funds



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the Company’s public offering filed with the SEC and other reports filed with the SEC thereafter. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.







Caliber Investor Relations:





Ilya Grozovsky





+1 480-214-1915







Ilya@CaliberCo.com





