Calian Group (TSX:CGY) Price Target Increased by 12.43% to 72.06

The average one-year price target for Calian Group (TSX:CGY) has been revised to $72.06 / share. This is an increase of 12.43% from the prior estimate of $64.09 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $63.63 to a high of $97.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.97% from the latest reported closing price of $67.36 / share.

Calian Group Maintains 1.68% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.68%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Calian Group. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 16.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGY is 0.06%, an increase of 13.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.18% to 319K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEGAX - INVESCO International Small Company Fund holds 171K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 58K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares , representing a decrease of 12.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGY by 25.02% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 29K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares , representing a decrease of 6.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGY by 5.87% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 15K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGY by 11.83% over the last quarter.

DFAI - Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 39.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGY by 58.32% over the last quarter.

