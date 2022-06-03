Calfrac Well Services Names Pat Powell As CEO

(RTTNews) - Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO), a Canadian oilfield services firm, said on Friday that it has appointed Pat Powell as Chief Executive Officer with effect from June 3.

Powell takes over the role of chief executive from George Armoyan who had been serving as CEO on an interim basis from December 17, 2021.

Powell, who was elected as a director of Calfrac on May 3, has over four decades of operational and executive experience in the Canadian oilfield service industry, including prior role as Chairman of the Board and President of Producers Oilfield Inc.

