Calfrac Well Services (CFWFF) Price Target Increased by 12.26% to 3.51

The average one-year price target for Calfrac Well Services (OTCPK:CFWFF) has been revised to $3.51 / share. This is an increase of 12.26% from the prior estimate of $3.13 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.08 to a high of $4.14 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.26% from the latest reported closing price of $3.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Calfrac Well Services. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 24.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFWFF is 0.04%, an increase of 27.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 41.63% to 538K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

South Dakota Investment Council holds 265K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 591K shares , representing a decrease of 122.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFWFF by 54.70% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 67K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 43K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 35K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares , representing a decrease of 32.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFWFF by 14.04% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 21K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

