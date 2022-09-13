Calfrac Expects Surge In Q3 Sales From U.S., Canada, Argentina

(RTTNews) - Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW), a Canadian oilfield services company, said on Tuesday that it expects significantly higher sales and adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations in the U.S., Canada, and Argentina for the third quarter.

The outlook reflects an improved utilization throughout all service lines and net price increases, the company said in a statement.

For the third quarter, the firm expects its revenue from continuing operations in the U.S., Canada, and Argentina to be in the range of $400 million - $430 million against $262.9 million posted for the same period of 2021.

For the quarter, the company projects its adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $75.0 million to $85.0 million, higher than $29.8 million a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA margin from continuing operations would range between 19% and 20%, compared to 11% last year.

Looking ahead, Calfrac anticipates improved utilization during the fourth quarter.

