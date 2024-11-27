News & Insights

CalFire claims lack of authority to restart Sable Oil pipeline, SBI reports

November 27, 2024 — 09:30 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks

In “the game of jurisdictional hot potato” over Sable Offshore’s (SOC) plans to restart oil pipelines running along the Gaviota Coast, the California State Fire Marshal, or “CalFire,” has “lobbed the potato elsewhere,” reported Margaux Lovely, citing a November 7 letter to members of the State Legislature acquired this week by the Santa Barbara Independent. In its response to a September letter from 13 state legislators, the Fire Marshal’s Office claimed it “does not have the unilateral authority to allow for the restart or decommission of these pipelines” and the Fire Marshal did not agree to conduct a new environmental impact report, the Independent stated.

