CALF Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the CALF ETF (Symbol: CALF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.06, changing hands as high as $40.66 per share. CALF shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CALF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CALF's low point in its 52 week range is $32.88 per share, with $47.329 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.38.

