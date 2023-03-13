CALF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the CALF ETF (Symbol: CALF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.12, changing hands as low as $36.75 per share. CALF shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CALF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CALF's low point in its 52 week range is $31.93 per share, with $42.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.99.

