CALF Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CALF

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the CALF ETF (Symbol: CALF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.09, changing hands as low as $36.90 per share. CALF shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CALF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CALF's low point in its 52 week range is $31.93 per share, with $41.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.03.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.