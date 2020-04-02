Caleres To Lay Off Or Furlough Associates, Cut Salaries Amid COVID-19

(RTTNews) - Providing a business update in light of the rapidly evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Caleres Inc. (CAL) announced Thursday that its branded retail and Famous Footwear stores will remain closed until further notice.

Caleres said it will continue to assess the status of these closures and will take direction from federal, state and local governments as it evaluates the safe reopening of its retail stores - understanding that this may be a staggered, regional approach.

At the same time, the company continues to take steps to enhance its financial flexibility, reduce its cash outflows and fortify its financial position during this period of economic disruption and uncertainty.

In recent weeks, Caleres said it is leveraging the solid relationships within its supply chain to preserve cash and bolstering liquidity. It is looking to reduce inventory and receipts and extend credit terms; deferring or canceling capital projects; limiting cash outflows associated with the retail store closures; postponing certain marketing activities; and evaluating promotional cadence.

Caleres also found it necessary to lay off or furlough Associates across its retail stores, distribution centers and corporate operations, and has implemented a meaningful salary reduction across all levels of the remaining global workforce, including the executive leadership team and the company's board of directors.

Furloughed employees will continue to receive healthcare benefits, with Caleres paying both employee and company premiums during this time. The company expects to maintain minimal staffing levels while its stores are closed.

To assist with the COVID-19 crisis response, Caleres is working to help address supply shortages for healthcare workers and redirected skilled sewers to manufacture thousands of masks per day at its Allen Edmonds factory in Port Washington, Wisconsin. Caleres has also donated N-95 masks and footwear to healthcare systems.

