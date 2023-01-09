Caleres Reiterates FY22 Adj. EPS, Sales Growth View

(RTTNews) - Footwear company Caleres (CAL) Monday reaffirmed fiscal year 2022 outlook for consolidated sales and adjusted earnings per share.

The company continues to expect adjusted earnings per share between $4.30 and $4.40, and Consolidated sales to grow between 4 percent and 6 percent compared to fiscal 2021.

On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $4.35 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Jay Schmidt, President and incoming Chief Executive Officer, said, "As we move into 2023, we will be laser focused on managing our costs tightly..."

