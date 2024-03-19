News & Insights

Caleres Q4 Profit Rises, Beats Estimates - Update

March 19, 2024 — 07:10 am EDT

Caleres, Inc. (CAL) expects full-year earnings per share of $4.30 to $4.60, in line with analysts' estimate of $4.51. The company's annual net sales are projected to be flat to up 2 percent from last year.

Analysts, on average, expect the company to post revenue of $2.88 billion, for the year. Annual capital expenditure is projected to be in the range of $60 million to $70 million.

For the first-quarter, excluding items, Caleres expects EPS in line with the fourth-quarter 2023, with net sales growth of flat to up 1 percent.

Analysts, on average, expect the firm to post EPS of $1.06, on revenue of $682.43 million, for the quarter.

CAL was trading down by 3.53 percent at $37.40 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

For the fourth quarter, Caleres Inc. (CAL) reported a profit that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $55.808 million, or $1.57 per share. This compares with $40.808 million, or $1.13 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Caleres Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $30.751 million or $0.86 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.1% to $697.123 million from $696.434 million last year.

Caleres Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $55.808 Mln. vs. $40.808 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.57 vs. $1.13 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $697.123 Mln vs. $696.434 Mln last year.

