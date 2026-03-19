Caleres Q4 25 Earnings Conference Call At 10:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Caleres Inc. (CAL) will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on March 19,2026 to discuss Q4 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investor.caleres.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial (877) 704-4453 (US) or (201) 389-0920 (International)

For a replay call, dial (844) 512-2921 (US) or (412) 317-6671 (International)

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