Caleres Q3 Profit Rises, Above Estimates; Revises Outlook - Update

Caleres Inc. (CAL) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $46.914 million, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $39.246 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Caleres Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $48.624 million or $1.37 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.6% to $761.904 million from $798.258 million last year.

Outlook:

Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has revised its earnings outlook, in line with analysts' estimates. For the year, Caleres now expects net income per share of $3.96 to $4.06 against its earlier expectation of $4.02 to $4.22. Excluding items, the firm now projects earnings per share of $4.10 to $4.20 versus its previous outlook of $4.10 to $4.30.

On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the firm to earn $4.19 per share, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

As a result of the soft consumer demand environment in its Famous Footwear segment, Caleres now expects consolidated net sales to be down 4.5 percent to 5.5 percent against its previous outlook for a decline of 3 percent to 5 percent.

Analysts, on average expect the company to post revenue of $2.82 billion, for the year.

Caleres Inc. Q3 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $46.914 Mln. vs. $39.246 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.32 vs. $1.08 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.29 -Revenue (Q3): $761.904 Mln vs. $798.258 Mln last year.

