Caleres (NYSE:CAL) shareholder returns have been strong, earning 158% in 1 year

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. For example, the Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) share price has soared 155% in the last 1 year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! In more good news, the share price has risen 20% in thirty days. In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 28% lower than it was three years ago.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Caleres grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 94%. We note, however, that extraordinary items have impacted earnings. The share price gain of 155% certainly outpaced the EPS growth. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:CAL Earnings Per Share Growth November 9th 2021

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Caleres' TSR for the last 1 year was 158%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Caleres shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 158% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 0.2% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Caleres better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Caleres you should know about.

