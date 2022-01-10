Caleres Increases FY21 Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Caleres (CAL), on Monday, said it now expects earnings of $3.29 to $3.39 per share, and adjusted earnings per share between $4.00 and $4.10 for fiscal 2021. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $3.88. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"We are encouraged by the positive momentum across our underlying business quarter-to-date and as a result are raising our expectations for fiscal year 2021," said Diane Sullivan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

