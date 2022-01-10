Markets
CAL

Caleres Increases FY21 Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Caleres (CAL), on Monday, said it now expects earnings of $3.29 to $3.39 per share, and adjusted earnings per share between $4.00 and $4.10 for fiscal 2021. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $3.88. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"We are encouraged by the positive momentum across our underlying business quarter-to-date and as a result are raising our expectations for fiscal year 2021," said Diane Sullivan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular