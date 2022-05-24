Caleres Inc. Reveals Advance In Q1 Income, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Caleres Inc. (CAL) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $50.5 million, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $6.1 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.1% to $735.1 million from $638.6 million last year.

Caleres Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $50.5 Mln. vs. $6.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.32 vs. $0.16 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.83 -Revenue (Q1): $735.1 Mln vs. $638.6 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.20-$4.40

