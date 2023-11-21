Caleres Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Caleres Inc. (CAL) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $46.914 million, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $39.246 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Caleres Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $48.624 million or $1.37 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.6% to $761.904 million from $798.258 million last year.

Caleres Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $46.914 Mln. vs. $39.246 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.32 vs. $1.08 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.29 -Revenue (Q3): $761.904 Mln vs. $798.258 Mln last year.

