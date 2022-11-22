Caleres Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Caleres Inc. (CAL) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $39.246 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $59.622 million, or $1.54 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Caleres Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $41.969 million or $1.15 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $798.258 million from $784.156 million last year.

Caleres Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $39.246 Mln. vs. $59.622 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.08 vs. $1.54 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.12 -Revenue (Q3): $798.258 Mln vs. $784.156 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.