Caleres Inc. (CAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Caleres Inc. (CAL) closed at $25.86, marking a -0.73% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%.

Heading into today, shares of the footwear wholesaler and retailer had gained 19.06% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CAL as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 18, 2021. In that report, analysts expect CAL to post earnings of $1.15 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 139.58%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $760.6 million, up 17.47% from the prior-year quarter.

CAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.30 per share and revenue of $2.72 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +335.71% and +28.53%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CAL should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CAL is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note CAL's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.89. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.94.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CAL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

