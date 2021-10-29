Caleres Inc. (CAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Caleres Inc. (CAL) closed at $23.06 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.26% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the footwear wholesaler and retailer had gained 4.05% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.22% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 5.66% in that time.

CAL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 18, 2021. In that report, analysts expect CAL to post earnings of $1.15 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 139.58%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $760.6 million, up 17.47% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.30 per share and revenue of $2.72 billion, which would represent changes of +335.71% and +28.53%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CAL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CAL is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, CAL is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.01. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.65, which means CAL is trading at a discount to the group.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

