Caleres Inc. (CAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Caleres Inc. (CAL) closed the most recent trading day at $22.37, moving -0.49% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the footwear wholesaler and retailer had lost 2.13% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 10.28% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.51% in that time.

Caleres Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Caleres Inc. to post earnings of $0.67 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2133.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $677.95 million, up 18.74% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Caleres Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.48% higher. Caleres Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Caleres Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.61 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.17, which means Caleres Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

