Caleres Inc. (CAL) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know

Caleres Inc. (CAL) closed at $23.33 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.51% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the footwear wholesaler and retailer had gained 2.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 13.15%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.87%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Caleres Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.67, up 2133.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $677.95 million, up 18.74% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.06 per share and revenue of $2.8 billion, which would represent changes of +390% and +32.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Caleres Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.65% higher. Caleres Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Caleres Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.78. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.95.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

