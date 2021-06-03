Caleres Inc. (CAL) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Shares of Caleres (CAL) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 9.7% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $28.16 in the previous session. Caleres has gained 75.6% since the start of the year compared to the 1.2% move for the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector and the -2.5% return for the Zacks Shoes and Retail Apparel industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on May 28, 2021, Caleres Inc. reported EPS of $0.6 versus consensus estimate of $0.02 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 11.47%.

For the current fiscal year, Caleres Inc. is expected to post earnings of $2 per share on $2.62 billion in revenues. This represents a 242.86% change in EPS on a 23.84% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $2.32 per share on $2.66 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 16% and 1.41%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Caleres Inc. may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Caleres Inc. has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 13.7X current fiscal year EPS estimates. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 3.5X versus its peer group's average of 16.7X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Caleres Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Caleres Inc. meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Caleres Inc. shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

