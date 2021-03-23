Caleres, Inc. (CAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 24, 2021

Caleres, Inc. (CAL) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CAL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 26th quarter that CAL has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CAL was $21.01, representing a -8.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.87 and a 553.5% increase over the 52 week low of $3.22.

CAL is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Nike, Inc. (NKE) and Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK). CAL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$11.51. Zacks Investment Research reports CAL's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 192.86%, compared to an industry average of 14.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CAL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

