Caleres, Inc. (CAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

Caleres, Inc. (CAL) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CAL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 27th quarter that CAL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.14, the dividend yield is 1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CAL was $28.14, representing a -0.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.31 and a 369.78% increase over the 52 week low of $5.99.

CAL is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Nike, Inc. (NKE) and Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK). CAL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.4. Zacks Investment Research reports CAL's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 242.86%, compared to an industry average of 43.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CAL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CAL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CAL as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (EWSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EWSC with an increase of 23.67% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CAL at 0.25%.

