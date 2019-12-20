Caleres, Inc. (CAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 23, 2019

Caleres, Inc. (CAL) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 23, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CAL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 21st quarter that CAL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.75, the dividend yield is 1.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CAL was $22.75, representing a -29.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.28 and a 59.09% increase over the 52 week low of $14.30.

CAL is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Nike, Inc. (NKE) and Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX). CAL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.31. Zacks Investment Research reports CAL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 7.24%, compared to an industry average of 9.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CAL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.