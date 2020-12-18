Caleres, Inc. (CAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 21, 2020

Caleres, Inc. (CAL) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CAL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that CAL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.25, the dividend yield is 2.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CAL was $13.25, representing a -45.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.33 and a 324.68% increase over the 52 week low of $3.12.

CAL is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Nike, Inc. (NKE) and Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK). CAL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$9.39. Zacks Investment Research reports CAL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -167.62%, compared to an industry average of -20.6%.

