Caleres Inc. (CAL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Caleres Inc. (CAL) closed at $25.57, marking a -1.16% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the footwear wholesaler and retailer had gained 0.7% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 6.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.79% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Caleres Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Caleres Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.32 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.92%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $736.05 million, up 8.96% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.32 per share and revenue of $2.91 billion, which would represent changes of +0.7% and +4.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Caleres Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Caleres Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Caleres Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.98 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.83.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.