Caleres Inc. (CAL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Caleres Inc. (CAL) closed the most recent trading day at $22.92, moving -1.84% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the footwear wholesaler and retailer had gained 18.53% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.08% in that time.

Caleres Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Caleres Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.82 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 36.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $675 million, up 5.69% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.88 per share and revenue of $2.89 billion, which would represent changes of -9.56% and +3.99%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Caleres Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Caleres Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Caleres Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.03. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.78, so we one might conclude that Caleres Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

