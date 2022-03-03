Caleres Inc. (CAL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Caleres Inc. (CAL) closed at $20.37, marking a -1.02% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the footwear wholesaler and retailer had lost 10.52% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.24% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Caleres Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 15, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Caleres Inc. to post earnings of $0.67 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2133.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $677.95 million, up 18.74% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Caleres Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Caleres Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Caleres Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.13. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.15.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

