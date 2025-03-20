Caleres Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Caleres Inc. (CAL) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $4.93 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $55.81 million, or $1.57 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Caleres Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $11.09 million or $0.33 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 8.3% to $639.23 million from $697.12 million last year.

Caleres Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.93 Mln. vs. $55.81 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.15 vs. $1.57 last year. -Revenue: $639.23 Mln vs. $697.12 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.35 to $0.40

