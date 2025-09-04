Caleres Inc. Announces Retreat In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Caleres Inc. (CAL) reported earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $6.71 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $29.95 million, or $0.85 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Caleres Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $11.73 million or $0.35 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.6% to $658.51 million from $683.31 million last year.

Caleres Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.71 Mln. vs. $29.95 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.20 vs. $0.85 last year. -Revenue: $658.51 Mln vs. $683.31 Mln last year.

