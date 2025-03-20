Caleres Guides Q1 Well Below Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, footwear brand Caleres, Inc. (CAL) initiated its earnings, adjusted earnings and net sales growth outlook for the first quarter and for the full-year 2025.

For the first quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $0.35 to $0.40 per share on consolidated net sales decline of 5.0 to 6.0 percent from last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.82 per share on net sales decline of 1.01 percent to $652.57 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $2.80 to $3.20 per share on consolidated net sales between down 1.0 percent and up 1.0 percent from last year.

The Street is looking for earnings of $3.02 per share on net sales growth of 2.11 percent to $2.78 billion for the year.

The guidance excludes the previously announced acquisition of Stuart Weitzman, which is expected to close in the summer of 2025.

