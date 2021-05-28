Caleres Guided Q2 Adj. EPS In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 on Friday, footwear brand Caleres Inc. (CAL) provided adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the second quarter.

For the second quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.50 to $0.55 per share on net sales between $625 million and $650 million

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.54 per share on net sales of $674.3 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"We remain positive about our outlook and expect continued strength at Famous Footwear to be combined with an improving performance in our Brand Portfolio as we progress through the year," said Diane Sullivan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The company's board of directors also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share to be paid on June 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 11, 2021.

