Caleres falls -19.1%

Caleres (CAL) is down -19.1%, or -$6.34 to $26.86.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on CAL:
- Caleres falls -17.9%
- Caleres falls -17.8%
- Caleres lowers 2024 adjusted EPS view to $3.45-$3.55 from $4.00-$4.15
- Caleres reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.23, consensus $1.36
- CAL Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.