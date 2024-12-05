Caleres falls -17.8%

Caleres (CAL) is down -17.8%, or -$5.91 to $27.29.
- Caleres lowers 2024 adjusted EPS view to $3.45-$3.55 from $4.00-$4.15
- Caleres reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.23, consensus $1.36
- CAL Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- Caleres Expands Board and Amends Bylaws
- Caleres management to meet virtually with Telsey Advisory
