Caleres (CAL) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Caleres Inc. CAL is expected to register year-over-year sales and earnings growth when it releases fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Mar 8.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $678 million, indicating an improvement of 18.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for fiscal 2021 revenues is pinned at $2.8 billion, indicating growth of 32.4% from the prior-year reported figure.



The consensus estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter earnings is currently pegged at 67 cents per share, which suggests substantial growth from 3 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark has been unchanged in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for fiscal 2021 earnings is pegged at $4.06 per share, indicating growth of 390% from the prior-year reported figure.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 38.3%. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 796.2%, on average.

Key Factors to Note

Caleres has been benefiting from positive consumer demand trends and accelerated recovery in the footwear marketplace, which have been aiding its sales. The company is expected to have benefited from the strong performance at the Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments in the fiscal fourth quarter. Leveraging of the diversified brand model and the continued execution of ongoing strategic priorities are also likely to have aided CAL’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Strong performances of CAL’s emerging brands, including Vionic, Sam Edelman, Allen Edmonds and Blowfish Malibu, are also expected to have aided the company’s quarterly performance.



Caleres's focus on consumers' evolving preferences and efforts to drive growth across its omni-channel ecosystem bode well. It is also expected to have benefited from the continued progress of its balance sheet initiatives, enhancing its cash position, reducing its debt levels and securing more advantageous terms on its asset-based credit facility.



On its Jan 10, 2022, earnings release, the company noted that it has been witnessing positive momentum across its underlying business. Consequently, it raised the expectations for fiscal 2021. It anticipates earnings of $3.29-$3.39 per share for fiscal 2021. Adjusted earnings per share for the fiscal year are expected to be $4.00-$4.10.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Caleres this reporting cycle. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Caleres currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering from the same sector as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings:



Designer Brands DBI has an Earnings ESP of +12.28% and it currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. The company is expected to have registered top and bottom-line growth in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DBI’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $842.9 million, which suggests a rise of 38.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Designer Brands’ quarterly earnings was unchanged in the last 30 days at 14 cents per share, suggesting 126.4% growth from the year-ago quarter's reported number. DBI has delivered an earnings beat of 116%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Oxford Industries OXM currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.23% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is expected to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OXM’s quarterly earnings has moved down by a penny in the last seven days to $1.36 per share. However, the estimate suggests growth of 946.2% from the year-ago quarter's reported number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Oxford Industries’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $295.1 million, which suggests growth of 33.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. OXM has delivered an earnings beat of 96.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Dave & Buster's Entertainment PLAY currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.93% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is anticipated to have registered top and bottom-line growth in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLAY’s quarterly earnings moved down by a penny in the last seven days to 59 cents per share. However, the consensus estimate suggests 149.6% growth from the year-ago quarter's reported number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dave & Buster's quarterly revenues is pegged at $367.1 million, suggesting growth of 214.2% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. PLAY has delivered an earnings beat of 218.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

