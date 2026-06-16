Is Caleres (CAL) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Caleres Inc. (CAL) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Caleres Inc. is one of 246 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Caleres Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAL's full-year earnings has moved 7.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CAL has gained about 15.5% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 7.8%. This shows that Caleres Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Central Garden (CENTA) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 30%.

The consensus estimate for Central Garden's current year EPS has increased 2.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Caleres Inc. belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, a group that includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #109 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 23.3% so far this year, meaning that CAL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Central Garden, however, belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry. Currently, this 26-stock industry is ranked #88. The industry has moved +2.8% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Caleres Inc. and Central Garden as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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Caleres, Inc. (CAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.