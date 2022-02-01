Caleres (CAL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Caleres Inc (Symbol: CAL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.35, changing hands as high as $24.69 per share. Caleres Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CAL's low point in its 52 week range is $14.67 per share, with $29.3588 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.12.

