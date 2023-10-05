Caleres (CAL) Price Target Increased by 9.76% to 34.43

The average one-year price target for Caleres (NYSE:CAL) has been revised to 34.42 / share. This is an increase of 9.76% from the prior estimate of 31.36 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.27 to a high of 42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.74% from the latest reported closing price of 26.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 429 funds or institutions reporting positions in Caleres. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAL is 0.08%, a decrease of 5.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.18% to 36,566K shares. The put/call ratio of CAL is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,345K shares representing 12.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,464K shares, representing an increase of 43.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAL by 85.30% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 2,693K shares representing 7.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,698K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAL by 5.60% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,559K shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,597K shares, representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAL by 5.54% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,242K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 831K shares, representing an increase of 33.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAL by 63.34% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,152K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,326K shares, representing a decrease of 15.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAL by 142.87% over the last quarter.

Caleres Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Caleres is the home of today's most coveted footwear brands and represents a diverse portfolio spanning all of life's styles and experiences. Every shoe tells a story and Caleres has the perfect fit for every one of them. Our collections have been developed and acquired to meet the evolving needs of today's assorted and growing global audiences, with consumer insights driving every aspect of the innovation, design, and craft that go into our distinctly positioned brands, including Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Dr. Scholl's Shoes, and more. The Caleres story is most simply defined by the company's mission: Inspire people to feel great…feet first.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.