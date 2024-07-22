Is Caleres (CAL) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Caleres Inc. (CAL) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Caleres Inc. is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 281 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Caleres Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAL's full-year earnings has moved 0.6% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CAL has returned about 10.7% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -1.7%. This means that Caleres Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Hasbro (HAS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 15.6%.

In Hasbro's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 15% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Caleres Inc. is a member of the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 27.7% so far this year, so CAL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Hasbro, however, belongs to the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry. Currently, this 6-stock industry is ranked #96. The industry has moved -3.3% so far this year.

Caleres Inc. and Hasbro could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

