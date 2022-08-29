Caleres Appoints Jack Calandra As CFO

(RTTNews) - Footwear company Caleres (CAL), Monday announced that Jack Calandra has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, effective September 12, 2022.

Calandra will be responsible for the company's finance, accounting, investor relations, external reporting, treasury and tax functions.

Calandra will succeed Ken Hannah, who has served as Chief Financial Officer of Caleres for the last seven years. Hannah will be available to Caleres as needed to support this orderly transition.

"Jack is a collaborative leader, and his diverse experience makes him the ideal addition to the Caleres leadership team," said Jay Schmidt, president of Caleres. "His strong financial background and deep expertise in retail, omni-channel, and consumer goods will be essential as we continue to position Caleres for long-term success."

"I see a tremendous amount of opportunity for future value-creation at Caleres," said Calandra. "I look forward to working with the entire Caleres team to unlock growth opportunities across the enterprise, to further bolster our financial structure and to drive long-term value for our shareholders."

